“Victims of Deadly Oregon Highway Crash Identified as Mexican Farmworkers”

The Oregon State Police have released the names of the seven farmworkers who were killed and the four who were injured in a deadly highway crash in Albany, Oregon. The workers were hit by a semitruck that had left Interstate 5 and slammed into a van parked on the roadside. The victims were Eduardo Lopez, Alejandro Jimenez Hernandez, Josue Garcia Garcia, Luis Enrique Gomez Reyes, Javier Suarez, Alejandra Espinoza Carpio, and Juan Carlos Leyva Carrillo. Maria Flores Martinez, Hector Galindo, and Jose Eduardo Solis Flores were seriously injured, while Adan Garcia Garcia suffered minor injuries. The Mexican Consulate in Portland reported that all the victims were farmworkers of Mexican nationality, and all but one lived in Oregon cities near the crash. The driver of the semitruck, Lincoln Clayton Smith, was arrested and remains held without bail in Marion County Jail on suspicion of manslaughter, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, and assault. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The crash is one of Oregon’s deadliest highway accidents and has caused great pain and loss to the families and friends of the victims. The tragedy highlights the dangers of driving under the influence and reckless driving, and the need for stricter laws and enforcement of traffic regulations. The farmworkers were an essential part of Oregon’s agriculture industry, and their contributions to the state’s economy and society should never be forgotten. We extend our condolences and support to the families and communities affected by the crash and hope that justice will be served for the victims.