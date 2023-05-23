“Victims Identified in Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Paynesville: William and Melissa Clough”

Two individuals were killed in a tragic motorcycle accident that took place in Paynesville, Minnesota. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Highway 55 when they collided with a westbound car on Sunday. The accident claimed the lives of the driver, William Clough, aged 53, and his passenger, Melissa Clough, aged 49, both residents of Mora. Both individuals passed away at the scene of the accident. Meanwhile, the driver of the car involved in the crash, Thomas Groby, aged 60 and from Long Prairie, was unharmed.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation by the authorities.