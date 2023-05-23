“Victim Tyler Rasay identified in fatal Highway 101 crash in Sunnyvale”

California Highway Patrol investigators are currently looking into a multi-vehicle accident that occurred on Monday morning in Sunnyvale, claiming the lives of three people. Tyler Rasay, a 28-year-old South San Francisco resident, was among the victims killed in the six-vehicle pile-up on northbound Highway 101. Rasay was described by his family as someone who loved snowboarding in Tahoe on weekends and his Toyota GT sports car.

According to reports, the driver of a Ford pickup truck traveling northbound on Highway 101 crashed into the median near Fair Oaks Avenue, setting off a chain reaction involving five other vehicles. Two of the three men killed were knocked over the median and struck by oncoming traffic, while three other drivers suffered serious injuries. The CHP does not currently believe alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident. The third victim has not yet been identified, and the county medical examiner’s office will release his identity once his family is notified.