“Victim Identified in Davenport Shooting: Andre Clanton, 37, Dies from Injuries”

Davenport Police have identified the victim of a shooting that took place on Sunday, which resulted in one man being injured. However, the man injured in the shooting has since died due to his injuries, according to the police. Tuesday, police identified the victim as Andre Clanton, 37, of Davenport, who died as a result of his injuries sustained during the incident.

The shooting occurred on Sunday when Davenport Police responded to the report of shots fired in the 1300 block of Judson Street at 4:57 a.m. Although the incident initially left one man injured, the victim later died due to the severity of his injuries. Police have stated that the shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence and that the incident remains under investigation.