“Victim Identified: Ashley Renee Revia Found Dead in Buffalo Creek”

A woman’s body was found in Buffalo Creek in Delaware County, Oklahoma on Sunday morning. The Grand River Damn Authority identified her as Ashley Renee Revia, a 38-year-old from Wyandotte. The body was discovered by people at the river around 3:45 a.m. Revia was found in six to eight feet of water, with one leg stuck on a tree limb. GRDA officers said the body was found near where Buffalo Creek enters Elk River.

The cause of Revia’s death has not been disclosed. The authorities are investigating the incident. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the GRDA Police Department.