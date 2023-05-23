“Victim Identified as Andre Clanton in Fatal Shooting on Judson Street in Davenport”

A man has died from injuries he sustained during a shooting incident in Davenport, Iowa. The victim, identified as Andre Clanton, was found with a gunshot wound in the 1300 block of Judson Street early on Sunday morning. Emergency services were called to the scene and the man was transported to hospital, but he later died from his injuries. The incident is currently under investigation and no further details have been released at this time.

The Davenport Police have stated that the shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence. They are appealing to anyone with information about the incident to come forward. Anyone who has information is urged to contact the Davenport Police on 563-326-6125, or to submit an anonymous tip to QC Crime Stoppers through their website or the P3 Tips app.