“Victim Donaven Onesavanh Ouch identified in deadly Stockton sideshow shooting”

Donaven Onesavanh Ouch has been identified as the victim in a fatal shooting that occurred after a Stockton sideshow. The San Joaquin County Coroner’s Office confirmed Ouch’s identity on Monday evening. The shooting occurred near South B Street and East 8th Street at around 12:40 am, and two other individuals were injured but have non-life-threatening injuries. There is little information available on the details surrounding the shooting.

The loss of Ouch is a tragedy that has shocked the Stockton community. The incident has raised concerns about the dangers of sideshows and the need for increased safety measures. As the investigation continues, authorities are urging anyone with information about the shooting to come forward to assist in bringing those responsible to justice. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ouch’s family and friends during this difficult time.