“Victim Andre Clanton dies after shooting in Davenport”

A man who was shot in Davenport on Sunday has died from his injuries, marking the city’s sixth fatal shooting of the year. The victim, identified as Andre Clanton, was found in the 1300 block of Judson Street early in the morning. When police responded to the scene, they found Clanton with a gunshot wound and immediately noted that the incident did not appear to be a random act of violence. The police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them or submit an anonymous tip to QC Crime Stoppers.

The death of Andre Clanton has added to the already high number of fatal shootings in Davenport this year. Police are investigating the incident, but have not released any information about possible suspects or motives. They are urging anyone who may have information about the shooting to come forward and help with the investigation. The police are also reminding residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity in their neighborhoods.