Utah Woman Identified as Clearfield County “Jane Doe” Victim

The body of a Utah woman, later identified as Ivana Meandzija, was discovered near exit 123 off the I-80 westbound off-ramp in Clearfield County, Pennsylvania on May 2. Initially unidentified, the woman was known as “Jane Doe” until she was identified after an autopsy was completed on May 3. The cause of her death is still under investigation.

Pennsylvania State Police Department has called for anyone who drove through the area between Saturday, April 29, and Tuesday, May 2, to come forward with information. The police department has been conducting extensive investigative work to determine the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death. Further details have not yet been released.

