Unidentified woman found dead near BUET during a storm

The body of an unidentified woman was discovered by the police on a footpath near BUET during a storm in the capital. The incident occurred on May 23, around 8:30 PM. SI Azad Rahman of Chawkbazar police station confirmed the matter, stating that the woman was approximately 35 years old and was believed to be a beggar according to locals. It is suspected that she may have died from an illness, but the cause of death will be determined after an autopsy report is completed.

