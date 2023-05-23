Unidentified Man Among Victims in Fatal Highway 101 Wreck

The tragic accident that occurred on Highway 101 has left many in shock and mourning. Two of the victims have been identified, but the third remains unknown. The accident occurred on Sunday evening and involved multiple vehicles.

According to reports, a pickup truck was traveling northbound on Highway 101 when it collided with a sedan, causing it to spin out of control and crash into the median. The sedan was carrying three occupants, all of whom tragically lost their lives in the accident. The driver of the pickup truck sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The identities of two of the victims have been released as a 23-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man. The third victim, a male, has not yet been identified. The cause of the accident is still under investigation, and authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.

The families and loved ones of the victims are undoubtedly going through an incredibly difficult time, and our thoughts and prayers are with them during this tragic time. We can only hope that law enforcement will be able to provide them with answers and closure soon.