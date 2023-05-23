Two Women Suspected of Killing Bryan Altamirano-Solano in Caesars Palace Hotel Room Identified Through Instagram: Erika Covington and Arionna Taylor

According to a police report released on Tuesday, two women who are believed to have killed a man inside a Caesars Palace hotel room were identified through their Instagram photos. Erika Covington and Arionna Taylor, both 20, were seen entering the hotel room with a man at around 2:15 a.m. on May 15. They were later seen leaving the room with a brown bag half an hour later. The man was found dead by a housekeeper at 11:20 a.m. Bryan Altamirano-Solano, 25, had died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Detectives found a bullet casing at the scene that matched a bullet used earlier that month in a domestic violence shooting where Taylor was a victim. The women were charged with murder, robbery, and conspiracy, but both refused to talk to the police. Taylor, when confronted with footage from inside the hotel, told detectives they “needed to do their job.”

