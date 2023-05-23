“Two Pilots Killed in Plane Crash Owned by Sergey Brin’s Bayshore Global Management”

A plane owned by Bayshore Global Management and carrying two pilots crashed into the Pacific Ocean en route to Honolulu from Santa Rosa, killing both pilots. Bayshore Global Management is owned by Sergey Brin, a co-founder of Google, according to the Los Angeles Times. The pilots reported having 15 minutes of fuel left before the crash. The bodies of the pilots were found still strapped in their seats by a Coast Guard rescue swimmer, but were not recovered due to safety concerns. Recovery efforts were paused on Monday due to high seas, but are expected to resume later in the week.

The plane, which had a restricted classification for patrolling, aerial surveying, and other purposes, took off from Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport in Santa Rosa and attempted to return to Half Moon Bay before crashing about 40 nautical miles southwest of San Francisco. The investigation into the crash will be overseen by the National Transportation Safety Board, and the jurisdiction for the death investigation will depend on where the wreckage is recovered.