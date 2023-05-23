“Two Men Killed in Sunnyvale Highway 101 Accident: Paul Dennig Jr. and Tyler Rasay Named as Victims”

Two men in their 20s were killed in a multi-vehicle accident on Highway 101 in Sunnyvale, California. The victims were identified as 24-year-old Paul Dennig Jr. and 28-year-old Tyler Rasay, while the third victim remains unidentified. According to Officer Ross Lee of the California Highway Patrol, the accident involved at least half a dozen vehicles, triggered by a driver in a Ford pick-up truck losing control and hitting the concrete wall of the center divider. The crash set off a chain reaction that ultimately involved six vehicles. Three of the drivers got out of their cars and were standing in close proximity to the vehicles when another vehicle crashed into the scene, killing the three men.

Tyler Rasay’s lifelong friend Pete Esty was heartbroken when he spoke with reporters, recalling how Tyler loved snowboarding, video games, and making people happy. Paul Dennig’s mother initially saw the story on the news and reached out looking for her son. She later learned that he did not make it and described him as kind, thoughtful, and intelligent. Officers are still investigating the cause of the initial crash and remind drivers that staying in or getting out of their vehicles after a crash is a decision that must be made on a case-by-case basis.