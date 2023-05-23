Two Killed in Small Plane Crash Off Coast of Half Moon Bay, California During Flight to Hawaii

A small plane that was heading to Hawaii crashed in the Pacific Ocean shortly after takeoff from Northern California, killing two people, according to federal officials. The Viking Air DHC-6-400 Twin Otter crashed into the water around 40 miles off the coast of Half Moon Bay, California. The U.S. Coast Guard found the submerged plane and confirmed that the pilot and co-pilot had suffered fatal injuries. The turboprop aircraft was en route from Santa Rosa to Honolulu, and it was carrying only the two crew members. The NTSB and the FAA Administration will investigate the incident.

The DHC-6-400 Twin Otter is a utility aircraft that has a seating capacity of 19 passengers. Half Moon Bay is a coastal community located about 20 miles south of San Francisco. Authorities are working to recover the plane, and crews are investigating the cause of the crash.