“Two killed in Highway 63 crash identified as William Smith and Aimee Bowers”

Two people have been identified as the victims of a fatal crash on Highway 63 just north of Waterloo, Iowa. The crash occurred on Monday morning in the 4200 block of Logan Avenue, involving two vehicles. William Smith, aged 58, and Aimee Bowers, aged 31, both from Denver, Iowa, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the crash, two passengers from one of the vehicles were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The incident caused both lanes of Highway 63 to be blocked for several hours. The police investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, and no further details have been released at this time.