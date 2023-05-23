Two Cabot, Arkansas Teens Killed After Being Struck by Train While Walking on Tracks

Arkansas State Police, Siloam Springs and Gentry Fire Departments responded to a pick-up truck that drove off the highway and crashed into a house near Highway 59. There is no information on injuries at this time. In other news, a man intentionally crashed his truck into security barriers near the White House in Washington D.C. Police identified the man as 19-year-old Sai Kandula of Missouri and found a swastika flag near the back of the truck. Kandula received multiple charges, including threatening to harm the President, Vice President, or family member. Furthermore, the next two days will have increasing rain chances, peaking in the midday tomorrow with around 40% chance of rain. Lake and river levels are normal, and Memorial Day weekend is looking good.

Two 16-year-old boys, Liam Harrison and Charlie Elliott, died after being hit by a train while walking on the tracks near a park in Cabot, Arkansas. The police found one of the boys on the side of the double-tracked Union Pacific Railroad line, while the other was under the train, which stopped after a strike indicator was triggered. The boys encountered a southbound train on the tracks closest to the park and moved to the northbound tracks, but a northbound train was also approaching and stopped after apparently hitting the boys. The incident occurred near a large park that includes baseball and soccer fields, and there are no rail crossings in the area. Union Pacific is working with local authorities, and train crew members were not injured.