“Two Bartenders Shot and Killed Outside Federal Way Bar: Remembering Katie Duhnke and Jessyca Hohn”

The community of Federal Way is mourning the loss of two bartenders who were shot and killed outside their workplace. The victims, Jessyca Hohn and Katie Duhnke, were roommates and best friends who worked together at Stars Bar & Grill. Police believe a disgruntled customer ambushed the women as they left work early Sunday morning. Another male customer was also shot but survived. The killer is still at large, and friends and family are appealing to anyone who knows him to turn him in. The tragedy has deeply affected the community of bartenders in Federal Way, where this is the third shooting at a bar so far this year.

The loss of Jessyca Hohn and Katie Duhnke has left their friends and family in shock and grief. These two women were beloved by their coworkers, fellow bartenders, and customers at Stars Bar & Grill. The community is coming together to support each other and to try to find the killer. The plea for information is not just for justice but also for closure and healing. The tragedy has highlighted the need for increased safety measures at bars in Federal Way to prevent such incidents from happening again.