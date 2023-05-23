Trial Begins for Suspects Accused of String of Robberies and Fatal Shooting of Former Indiana University Football Player, Chris Beaty

Three individuals are currently facing murder and multiple felony armed robbery charges in connection with a series of robberies and the fatal shooting of former Indiana University football player Christopher Beaty during the protests and riots that occurred in downtown Indianapolis in 2020. According to the prosecution, Marcus Jayon Anderson, Nakeyah Shields, and Alijah Jones were captured on multiple video cameras walking on North Talbott St. after Beaty’s death, robbing six people and attempting to rob two more across a city block. Beaty, who had been surveilling the area where he lived after protests over police killings of Black Americans turned into riots, was killed near midnight on May 30, 2020.

The trial, which started this week and is expected to last until Thursday, will rely on testimony from around 30 people. The defense argued that the chaos of that night makes it difficult to definitively determine who is guilty of the crimes. They also highlighted the fact that there were five people in the group, but one of them has not been identified yet. Anderson was the first person charged in Beaty’s death, while Shields and Jones were charged more than six months later when a grand jury indicted them. The trio is also connected to another deadly shooting that occurred early Saturday morning just hours after Beaty’s death and was tried in court last year.