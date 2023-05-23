Tragic Incident: Two Children Swept Away in California River

In a tragic incident in California, two children have lost their lives after being swept away by a river. The incident occurred on Monday, May 22, when the children were playing in the river with their family in Tulare County. The children, aged 5 and 6, were swept away by the strong currents of the river, and despite the best efforts of their family members and emergency services, they could not be saved.

The county sheriff’s office has issued a warning to residents and visitors to stay away from the rivers and creeks during the current season, as the water levels are dangerously high and the currents are very strong. The authorities have urged people to exercise caution and to avoid any activities that involve being in or near the water.

The incident has left the community in shock and mourning, as the loss of two young lives is always a devastating tragedy. The authorities have extended their condolences to the family of the children and have urged everyone to stay safe during the current season. This incident is a stark reminder of the importance of being vigilant and cautious when around bodies of water, especially during seasons when the currents are stronger.