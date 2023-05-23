Tiffany Ward Identified as Victim in College Park Shooting

The victim of a fatal shooting in the unincorporated section of College Park has been identified as Tiffany Ward. Her body was discovered on Thursday, May 18, following a welfare check by officers in the 6200 block of Westchester Park Drive. Ward was found to be suffering from undisclosed trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Ward had sustained gunshot wounds and her death was ruled a homicide. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and no motive or suspect has currently been identified by the department.

