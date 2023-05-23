Three killed in Highway 101 pileup near Sunnyvale, including Nicacio Negrete Gutierrez, Tyler Rasay, and Paul Dennig Jr.

Three men lost their lives in a multi-car pileup near Sunnyvale on Monday, with the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner’s Office identifying the third victim as 53-year-old Sunnyvale resident Nicacio Negrete Gutierrez. The other two fatalities were 28-year-old Tyler Rasay of South San Francisco and 24-year-old Paul Dennig Jr. of Mountain View. The men were in separate vehicles that crashed into a disabled Ford pickup truck that had earlier lost control, hit the center median and blocked the far left lane on northbound Highway 101 just south of Fair Oaks Avenue.

After the pileup, the men exited their vehicles and stood in the center median area when two more cars crashed into the collision site, killing one of them and throwing the two other men over the median, where they were fatally hit by a southbound vehicle. The crash remains under investigation, with no indication that any of the drivers were impaired by drugs or alcohol. Meanwhile, the three drivers in the chain-reaction crash were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. Both directions of highway 101 were blocked between Lawrence Expressway and Fair Oaks Avenue for several hours on Monday, diverting traffic off of the freeway.