“Three Arrested for Possession of Guns on School Property at Pre-K Graduation in Garyville: Nick Melancon, Jaquanna Monique Cage, and Unidentified 16-Year-Old Suspect Apprehended”

Three people have been arrested for having guns on school property during a pre-kindergarten graduation in St. John the Baptist Parish, Louisiana. Nick Melancon, Jaquanna Monique Cage, and an unidentified 16-year-old are facing charges of illegal possession of guns. Sheriff Mike Tegre received a tip about armed individuals at Garyville-Mt. Airy Magnet School and placed the school on lockdown. As law enforcement approached, the suspects fled on foot but were eventually caught.

Authorities found an AK-47 and several rounds of ammunition in one suspect’s vehicle, as well as a handgun that had been converted to a fully automatic. All three suspects are now in custody. The incident has raised concerns about school safety and the need for stricter gun control laws to prevent such incidents from happening in the future. The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office has emphasized its commitment to keeping schools safe and ensuring that all individuals involved in illegal activity are brought to justice.