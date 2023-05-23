Texas family, Kyu and Cindy Cho, killed in mall shooting

Kyu Cho and his wife Cindy were known for their generous and kind spirits, complementing each other perfectly as parents to their two young sons. The couple met in Boston while pursuing their careers and decided to return to Texas to be near family when they started a family of their own. On a sunny Saturday afternoon, the family was shopping at an outdoor mall in the suburb of Allen when a gunman opened fire, killing Kyu, Cindy, and their three-year-old son James. William, their six-year-old son, was wounded but survived. The family’s tragedy touched many, and a GoFundMe page raised over $1.8 million to support them. Friends and family remembered Kyu and Cindy as strong in faith, devoted to their loved ones, and ready to be parents. Kyu was an immigration attorney at Porter Legal Group, while Cindy was a dentist who was always kind and caring to her patients. Those who knew the couple mourned their loss but found comfort in the hope of seeing them again in heaven.

Related