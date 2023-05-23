“Teen Dominique McKibbins killed in Atlanta shooting”

Late on Monday night, a shooting occurred in Atlanta’s Westside, resulting in the death of a teenager and another person undergoing surgery. According to the Atlanta Police, the shooting was a result of a dispute between two individuals. Upon responding to a person shot call, the officers found one person dead on the scene, while the other was taken to a hospital for surgery. The police did not confirm if the two individuals shot each other, but they did not mention searching for other individuals involved in the shooting. Video footage from nearby businesses will be reviewed as part of the ongoing investigation.

The incident took place in the Center Hill neighborhood at 2555 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. The area had a few bystanders when the officers arrived, and it is unclear if there was an event going on at the time. The victim’s grandmother identified the deceased teenager as Dominique McKibbins, who had just turned 18 and was a kind-hearted person. The other person involved in the shooting was believed to be in his 20s, according to the police. The grandmother urged young people to put down their guns and stop the senseless violence.