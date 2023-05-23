“Teen Denasia McGregory found dead in Tupelo, Labrandon Tumblin arrested for kidnapping”

A 16-year-old girl, Denasia McGregory, was found dead in Tupelo on Tuesday morning, according to WTVA. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green confirmed the news. Later that day, police arrested 19-year-old Labrandon Tumblin on a felony kidnapping charge. The victim’s family members have revealed that the two were dating each other.

WTVA has not disclosed any further information on the incident. It is currently unclear as to what led to the death of Denasia McGregory and the involvement of Labrandon Tumblin. The case is still under investigation, and more details are expected to emerge soon.

