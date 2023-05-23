Taiwanese High School Student Lai Falls to His Death After Allegedly Marrying Man He Met Twice: Victim’s Mother Suspects Foul Play

An 18-year-old high school student from Taiwan, who inherited millions of dollars in property from his father, allegedly fell to his death just two hours after marrying a man he had only met twice. The victim’s mother, surnamed Chen, has claimed foul play in her son’s death and alleged that he was “not gay”. According to Chen, her son died just a day after his father’s cremation and was taken out of the family home by his husband, a 26-year-old man surnamed Hsia, on the pretext of handling real estate business. The student’s body was later discovered on the ground outside an apartment building where Hsia lived on the 10th floor.

Hsia has been questioned by Taichung district prosecutors on suspicion of homicide and released on bail. Lawyers for Chen have claimed that the family believes that the student, who inherited around 30 properties, was killed because of his wealth. Forensic medical expert Kao Ta-cheng, who examined the body and the ground where it was found, has claimed that the injuries suffered by the victim were unlikely to have been caused by a fall from the 10th floor and suggested that he may have been poisoned. The autopsy report has not yet been released.