Taiwanese High School Student Dies After Allegedly Marrying Man He Met Twice: Victim’s Mother Suspects Foul Play

An 18-year-old high school student in Taiwan fell to his death just two hours after allegedly marrying a man he had only met twice. The student, who inherited a property portfolio worth £13.11m from his father shortly before his death, was found on the ground outside an apartment building in Beitun district where his husband, identified as a 26-year-old man, lived on the 10th floor. The victim’s mother held a news conference alleging foul play in her son’s death, claiming her son was “not gay” and had no reason to commit suicide. Lawyers for the family claim they believe the victim was killed because of his wealth.

Mr Hsia, the victim’s husband, was questioned under suspicion of homicide and later released on bail. Forensic medical experts claim the injuries the victim suffered showed he was unlikely to have fallen from the 10th floor and that he may have been poisoned before his fall. The prosecutor’s office has completed their examination and autopsy of the victim’s body, but the report has not been released yet.