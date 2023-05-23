Suspect Steven Sheangshang charged with murder of Scott County sheriff’s deputy Caleb Conley

Steven Sheangshang, a 46-year-old Ohio resident, has been charged with the murder of Scott County sheriff’s deputy Caleb Conley. Sheangshang allegedly shot Conley during a traffic stop on I-75 and then fled the scene. He later went to a residence in Georgetown, where he pulled a gun on residents, took a vehicle, and went to Lexington. In Lexington, he allegedly shot someone in the abdomen and stole their vehicle. Sheangshang was apprehended in the 800 block of Charles Avenue and was found inside a residence with a handgun and six spent shell casings in a trash can. He had recently been released from prison and was under mandatory re-entry supervision.

Prior to Monday’s incidents, Sheangshang was wanted on a second-degree burglary charge. He had been sentenced to prison in multiple theft cases in 2014 and 2016. He was released from the Woodford County Detention Center under mandatory re-entry supervision in February this year. Sheangshang was identified through his vehicle, which was captured by Flock license plate reader cameras in Lexington, Cincinnati, and Covington. State records indicate he was eligible for parole in January 2022.