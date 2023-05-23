Suspect Arrested in Fatal Shooting and Arson of Mustafa Connelly

Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested Darion McGee, a 30-year-old suspect believed to have fatally shot and set fire to Mustafa Connelly, a 38-year-old man, near Leesburg about a year and a half ago. An arrest warrant states that deputies found Connelly “lifeless and ablaze” on the passenger side of an orange Hyundai at 1645 Veech Road on December 17, 2021. The 5th District’s Medical Examiner’s Office examined Connelly’s body and listed his cause of death as “gunshot wounds of torso.”

Investigators believe that McGee was meeting with Connelly frequently to set up a robbery. Several witnesses, cell phone data, and fingerprint comparisons suggest that McGee was at the scene of the homicide and was responsible for bringing Connelly to an alleged ambush. During the robbery, Connelly was shot in the back and then set on fire to cover up the crime. The affidavit said investigators believe the incident is gang related.

McGee was released from the Florida Department of Corrections in January 2020 for attempted first-degree murder and other charges. He is currently being held in jail and faces a second-degree murder charge. If convicted again, he would be declared a habitual felony offender. McGee is also a defendant in an ongoing arson case, where he was allegedly observed lighting another person on fire in March 2021. During the process, McGee burned his own legs and then fled the scene, the affidavit said.