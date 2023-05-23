Survivors’ Fund to Distribute Donated Money to Victims of Chickasaw Park Shooting

A survivors’ fund is preparing to distribute donated money to victims of the Chickasaw Park shooting in Louisville, where two people were killed and four were injured on April 15. The Love for Louisville Chickasaw Park Survivors Fund has received around $30,000 so far, with a local steering committee deciding on eligibility and distribution. The allocated funds will be gifted to the families of those killed, those injured, and anyone who suffered psychological trauma during the attack. Jeff Dion from the National Compassion Fund is guiding the Chickasaw Park Survivors Fund committee on protocols and making suggestions on eligibility and distribution decisions.

Dion, who has been a victim’s advocate since he was 14 years old, is in Louisville after his sister was murdered in 1982. He is encouraging those affected by the Chickasaw Park shooting to sign up for assistance, as law enforcement cannot share victim information. The distribution of the donated funds, which will be 100% gifted to the victims, will be determined later in the week. Dion is also urging cities and towns to plan ahead for future mass casualty events, including how to manage donations. A town hall meeting regarding the distribution of donations to survivors of mass shootings will take place on Tuesday night. The Love for Louisville Old National Survivors Fund town hall will occur at the Louisville Free Public Library, Main Branch North in the Centennial Room.

