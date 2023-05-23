Student Brings Gun to Myrtle S. Finney Elementary School in Otay Mesa, No Suspect or Victim Named

A San Diego elementary school was placed on lockdown after a student brought a gun to campus on Monday. The school’s principal, Beverly Prange, sent a letter to parents informing them of the incident. Police were called to Myrtle S. Finney Elementary School when the gun was located in the student’s backpack. It was later discovered that an adult at the student’s home had mistakenly put the gun in the backpack.

The school went into a “secure campus” procedure, and access to the school was restricted. However, classes and normal school business were not interrupted. Responding officers arrived and took possession of the gun, and the “secure campus” procedure was lifted. No injuries were reported. In her letter to parents, Prange listed multiple steps the school takes to protect students and staff in these types of situations, including evacuation drills, talking to students about reporting unsafe behavior, and regularly improving their safety plan and goals.

Everyone can play a vital role in making schools safe by contacting school and law enforcement officials to make them aware of any potential danger that threatens the school. The San Diego Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.