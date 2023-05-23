“Sindy Hooper, Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer Survivor, to Participate in Ottawa Race Weekend 5K Fundraiser”

Sindy Hooper, a competitive triathlete and marathoner, has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer that has also spread to her left lung, spine, and rib. Despite the diagnosis, Hooper will be participating in the Ottawa Race Weekend’s 5-kilometer event on Saturday, raising crucial funds for pancreatic research and treatment. An avid runner, Hooper knows what it is like to fight the odds of a cancer diagnosis as she was first diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2013 when she was in the best shape of her life. After beating the odds, Hooper wants to share her story for hope.

Despite her diagnosis and treatment, fundraising and offering hope to others with similar diagnoses has always been central for Hooper. The average survival rate for pancreatic cancer is six months, and 75 per cent of the people diagnosed with this form of cancer die within the first year. With pancreatic cancer, because people die so quickly, and there are not many people that live two years and beyond, there are not many people there to champion the fundraising and raising awareness, so that is why it is important to her. Hooper is hoping that with more funds, there will be more research into finding a better treatment for pancreatic cancer.