Seven Farmworkers from Mexico Killed in Oregon Highway Crash; Suspect Arrested for Manslaughter

The Oregon State Police have released the names of the seven farmworkers who were killed in one of the deadliest highway crashes in the state on Thursday. The workers died after a semitruck crashed into the van they were in, which was parked on the roadside near Albany, Oregon. The people who died were all of Mexican nationality and were named as Eduardo Lopez, Alejandro Jimenez Hernandez, Josue Garcia Garcia, Luis Enrique Gomez Reyes, Javier Suarez, Alejandra Espinoza Carpio, and Juan Carlos Leyva Carrillo. Four other people were also injured in the crash, and the driver of the semitruck, Lincoln Clayton Smith, was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, and assault.

The victims were all farmworkers and all but one lived in Oregon cities near the site of the crash. The van was pushed into the back of another truck that had been parked in front of it, and the driver of the second vehicle was uninjured. Smith, who is from North Highlands, California, is being held without bail in Marion County Jail. The criminal investigation into the crash is ongoing.