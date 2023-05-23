Scott County Deputy Sheriff Caleb Conley Killed in Traffic Stop Shooting, Suspect Steven Sheangshang in Custody

A Scott County sheriff’s deputy, Caleb Conley, was fatally shot during a traffic stop on Monday afternoon, according to Scott County Sheriff Tony Hampton. The incident occurred on I-75 southbound in Georgetown at around 4:48 p.m. Conley was rushed to UK Hospital but passed away. The suspect fled from the scene but was later arrested by Kentucky State Police. Officials at the Fayette County Detention Center identified the suspect as Steven Sheangshang, 45. However, no charges have been filed yet, according to online jail records. Conley leaves behind his wife, small children, and parents.

Conley was with the department for four years and was previously a member of the United States Army for eight years. Hampton praised Conley as a decorated deputy and an “excellent asset.” Kentucky State Police are leading the investigation, and it is unclear if the suspect was involved in other crimes. Governor Andy Beshear expressed his condolences to Conley’s family and fellow law enforcement officers and called him a hero who made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting the community.