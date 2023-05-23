Scott County Deputy Caleb Conley shot and killed during traffic stop

A Scott County sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot during a traffic stop on southbound Interstate 75 in Kentucky, according to local news reports. The incident occurred just before 5 p.m. on Monday near mile marker 127, and the suspect fled the scene. The deputy was identified as Caleb Conley, who had been a member of the force for four years and in the military for eight years prior to that. He was described by Sheriff Tony Hampton as “a damn good deputy, took his job seriously. He was a go-getter who loved his job. And he was so good at it.” Kentucky State Police have taken over the investigation.

Governor Andy Beshear hailed the officer as a hero, and The Enquirer will update the report as more information becomes available.