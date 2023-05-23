“Salinas Shooting Leaves One Dead and Two Injured: Victim Names Released”

The recent shooting incident in Salinas has left one person dead and two others injured. The victims have been identified, but their names have not been released to the public yet. The shooting occurred on Monday, and the police are still investigating the incident.

According to reports, the shooting took place in the area of Garner Avenue and North Sanborn Road. The police received a call about the incident around 7:30 PM and immediately responded to the scene. When they arrived, they found three individuals who had been shot. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other two were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The police have not released any information about the suspects or the motive behind the shooting.