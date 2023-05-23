Remembering Jack Meyers: Burlington High School Junior Fatally Struck by Train

A tragic accident in Burlington, Wisconsin has left the community mourning the loss of 16-year-old Jack Meyers, who was fatally struck by a train while riding his bike near Adams and Bridge Street. Despite the warning signals being activated at the time, Meyers collided with the train and passed away as a result. Meyers was a junior at Burlington High School and was known in the community for his kindness and willingness to help others. Family and friends have organized two GoFundMe accounts to raise money for funeral arrangements and other expenses, and the Burlington Area School District has provided counselors for students and staff in the wake of Meyers’ passing.

Yogi Patel, who owns a nearby gas station and had known Meyers for five years, spoke about the impact of the tragic loss on the community. Patel described Meyers as having a “helping nature” and said that he was always willing to help others, even if he didn’t know them well. Meyers’ passing has left many in Burlington with heavy hearts, but Patel encouraged people to come together and support the Meyers family in any way they can.