“Recruiter Sentenced to Prison for Smuggling Chinese Migrants Found Dead in San Diego Trunk, Neil Edwin Valera also Sentenced”

A man has been sentenced to three years and five months in federal prison for his role in smuggling three Chinese migrants who were found dead inside the trunk of a car parked in San Diego. Saad Ali Awan recruited a driver, Neil Edwin Valera, through help-wanted ads on Craigslist to transport people who had been smuggled across the U.S.-Mexico border. Valera smuggled the three Chinese nationals, including a woman and her 15-year-old son, across the border in 2019. Their bodies were discovered after San Diego police responded to a report of a foul odor and blood dripping from the car, parked in Bay Terraces. Prosecutors said the victims died due to asphyxiation and heat while inside the trunk of Valera’s BMW. Video footage showed the BMW registered to Valera crossing into the United States at the San Ysidro Port of Entry two days before the bodies were found. Valera pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years in prison.

According to a sentencing memorandum from Awan’s defense attorney, R. Deke Falls, Awan had no knowledge that people would be smuggled inside the car and his only role was giving Valera’s phone number to a Mexican-based trafficker referred to in court documents as “Alex.” Falls said that Awan was a UC San Diego student at the time who, on the side, recruited drivers to transport people who had crossed the border illegally. He did so to pay his bills. He previously pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor in another smuggling case from 2018.