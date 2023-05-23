Private security guard Logan Gimbel sentenced to life for murder of Freddy Nelson in Lowe’s parking lot

A private security guard who shot and killed a man in a Lowe’s parking lot in North Portland in May 2021 has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years. Logan Conrad Gimbel was convicted of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and second-degree unlawful use of mace. However, the jury found him not guilty of recklessly endangering another person. Gimbel said he believed Freddy Nelson, 49, was going to run him over and that he acted in self-defense. Nelson’s wife filed a civil lawsuit against the owners of the property and the security company that hired Gimbel. The complaint alleges that security guards were told to look out for Nelson and to harass and intimidate him.

Earlier this month, a Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge sentenced Gimbel after he was found guilty of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Nelson while he was sitting in his truck at a Lowe’s parking lot near Delta Park. Gimbel blocked the Nelsons’ car, then went inside the store and told Nelson that he was under arrest. The couple left the store, got into their car and tried to leave when Gimbel pepper-sprayed them through a window. Gimbel then stood in front of the vehicle and told them not to move. The Nelsons complied, but Gimbel fired shots into the windshield and hit Nelson. Gimbel did not have a license to carry a gun at the time of the shooting. The district attorney’s office said Gimbel is currently in custody in Multnomah County and will serve his prison sentence at the Department of Corrections.

