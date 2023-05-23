Prime Suspects Named in 1978 Murder of Doug Coleman in Salt Lake City: Bruce Hughes and Perry Stanger

The University of Utah’s “Cold Case” class investigated the unsolved murders of two gay men in Salt Lake City in 1978. The class helped uncover key internal city documents that named prime suspects in the murder of Doug Coleman. One of the suspects, Bruce Hughes, was a retired rail yard worker who was interviewed by police but never charged. Despite incriminating evidence against him, the case went cold and the suspect died in 1989. The police department reviewed the case in 2014 and labeled it “exceptionally cleared,” naming Hughes and Perry Stanger as the prime suspects. Coleman’s murder was a shock to the gay community, which was still reeling from the unsolved murder of local gay rights activist Anthony Adams. Coleman was an artist and athlete who struggled with paranoid schizophrenia. He worked at Ratskeller Pizza in downtown Salt Lake City and stayed with a fellow employee next door to Hughes. Hughes had developed a father/daughter relationship with the young woman and had threatened to shoot Coleman after she complained about his behavior. The case remains unsolved, leaving questions that haunt Coleman’s family and friends.

