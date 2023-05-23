Police Resume Search for Madeleine McCann, A British Child Suspected to have Disappeared in Portugal

Police in Portugal, with assistance from German and British colleagues, have resumed their search for Madeleine McCann, a British child who disappeared 16 years ago. The search is focused on the area near the Arade dam, about 50 kilometres from Praia da Luz, where the 3-year-old was last seen alive in 2007. Around 20 to 30 uniformed officers were seen in the area, and police had cordoned off the area to the media and public. The search was resumed at the request of German authorities and with help from British officials.

In mid-2020, German officials identified a 45-year-old German citizen, Christian Brueckner, who was in the Algarve in 2007, as a suspect in the case. Brueckner has denied any involvement. He is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence in Germany for a rape he committed in Portugal in 2005. Brueckner is under investigation on suspicion of murder in the McCann case but hasn’t been charged. Rewards for finding Madeleine, who would now be 20, reached several million dollars. British, Portuguese, and German police are still piecing together what happened on the night when the toddler disappeared from her bed in the southern Portuguese resort on May 3, 2007.