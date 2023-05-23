Pedestrian Rhonda Smith killed in Lynnwood collision, suspect remains at the scene

Rhonda Smith, a 60-year-old pedestrian, was tragically killed in a motor vehicle collision on May 13th. The incident occurred in the 17900 block of Ash Way, and the driver, who has not been identified, remained at the scene. Authorities believe that “impairment” was a factor in the crash, but no arrests have been made, and the cause of the accident has not been confirmed.

According to the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s office, Smith’s cause of death was blunt force injuries. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are still determining the circumstances surrounding the collision.