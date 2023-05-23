Parents of Christian Glass to Receive $19 Million Following Sheriff’s Deputy Killing of Their Son During Mental Health Crisis

The family of Christian Glass, a 22-year-old man from Colorado who was killed by a sheriff’s deputy during a mental health crisis, will receive a $19 million settlement from state and local agencies, in addition to changes in officer training. The shooting of Glass in June 2022 sparked widespread national attention and calls for reform in how authorities respond to people with mental health issues. As part of the settlement, Clear Creek County will establish a crisis response team and train all deputies in crisis intervention. The state of Colorado will create a virtual reality training scenario for the Colorado State Patrol based on Glass’s shooting, with a focus on de-escalation in stressful situations involving officers from different agencies.

Former Clear Creek County sheriff’s deputy Andrew Buen, who shot Glass, and his supervisor, former Sgt. Kyle Gould, are both being prosecuted in Glass’s death. Lawyers for both officers unsuccessfully tried to get the charges against them thrown out. In response to police killings of people in mental distress, reformers have pushed for crisis intervention and de-escalation training for police, and alternative policing programs where mental health responders are sent to some emergency calls instead of law-enforcement.