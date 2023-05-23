“Oregon Wildlife Expert Shares Tips for Black Bear Encounters Amid Suspect or Victim Concerns”

In a recent interview, an Oregon wildlife expert shared valuable insight on how to handle a black bear encounter. The expert advises that individuals should try to avoid a confrontation with the bear at all costs. This means that if you spot a black bear, you should not approach it, but instead try to back away slowly and avoid any sudden movements that could startle the bear.

If the bear does approach you, the expert suggests making yourself look as large as possible by standing on your tiptoes and spreading your arms out wide. You should also make loud noises to try to scare the bear away, such as shouting or clapping your hands. However, it’s important to note that if the bear attacks, you should fight back with everything you have, as playing dead will not work with a black bear.

Remember, black bears are generally not aggressive towards humans and will usually try to avoid any interaction. By using these tips, you can reduce the risk of a dangerous encounter with a black bear and ensure the safety of both yourself and the bear.