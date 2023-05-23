“Oregon Farmworkers Killed and Injured in Deadly Crash: Suspect Lincoln Clayton Smith Arrested”

The Oregon State Police have released the names of the seven farmworkers who died in one of the deadliest highway crashes in Oregon. The workers were killed when a semitruck crashed into their van, which was parked on the roadside near Albany, an agricultural area of the Willamette Valley. The people who died were identified as Eduardo Lopez, Alejandro Jimenez Hernandez, Josue Garcia Garcia, Luis Enrique Gomez Reyes, Javier Suarez, Alejandra Espinoza Carpio, and Juan Carlos Leyva Carrillo. Four others were injured in the accident, and they have been identified as Maria Flores Martinez, Hector Galindo, Jose Eduardo Solis Flores, and Adan Garcia Garcia.

All of those injured and killed were farmworkers of Mexican nationality, according to the Mexican Consulate in Portland. The driver of the semitruck, Lincoln Clayton Smith, was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, and assault. The criminal investigation into the crash is ongoing, according to police. The crash occurred on Interstate 5, the main north-south interstate highway on the West Coast, and Albany lies between Salem and Eugene, about 70 miles south of Portland.