“Ontario Provincial Police identify Jonathan Logan as victim in Renfrew shooting”

The Ontario Provincial Police have released the name of the victim who was fatally shot in the Town of Renfrew on Friday night. According to the authorities, the victim has been identified as Jonathan Logan, a 41-year-old man from the area. The incident has sparked an investigation by the police to determine the motive behind the shooting.

The details of the incident are still unclear, but the authorities believe that it was not a random act of violence. The police are urging anyone with information about the shooting to come forward and assist with the investigation. Meanwhile, residents of Renfrew are in shock and mourning the loss of Logan, who was well-known in the community. The incident has left many wondering about the safety of their town and the need for more police presence in the area.