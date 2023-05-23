Ohio resident Steven Sheangshang charged with murder of Scott County sheriff’s deputy Caleb Conley

Steven Sheangshang, a 46-year-old Ohio resident, has been charged with the murder of Scott County sheriff’s deputy Caleb Conley. Sheangshang allegedly shot and killed Conley during a traffic stop on I-75 before fleeing to a residence in Georgetown, where he pulled a gun on residents, stole a vehicle, and headed to Lexington. He is also accused of shooting another victim in the abdomen and stealing their vehicle on Georgetown Road. Sheangshang was found with a handgun and six spent shell casings in a trash can and was apprehended by police.

Prior to the incidents on Monday, Sheangshang was wanted on a second-degree burglary charge. He had recently been released from prison in February under mandatory re-entry supervision after serving time for multiple theft cases in 2014 and 2016. State records indicate that Sheangshang was eligible for parole in January 2022. Sheangshang’s vehicle was identified through Flock license plate reader cameras in Lexington, Cincinnati, and Covington. Before his arrest, Bluegrass Crime Stoppers had named Sheangshang as the “wanted person of the week” for stealing lawn equipment from open garage doors.