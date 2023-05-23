No title can be generated including suspect or victim name from this text as it does not contain any information related to a suspect or victim.

The town of Iota in Louisiana has announced that it will be replacing a fire hydrant and connecting a new water line on St. Peter St. on May 24, 2023. This scheduled maintenance work will result in a boil advisory for the town beginning at 1 p.m. on that day. Residents are advised to boil their water for at least one minute before consuming it or using it for cooking until further notice.

The town has assured residents that it will work as quickly as possible to complete the maintenance work and restore normal water service. However, it is important for residents to follow the boil advisory to ensure the safety of their drinking water. The town will continue to provide updates on the progress of the maintenance work and the status of the boil advisory. Residents are encouraged to stay informed and take appropriate precautions during this time.