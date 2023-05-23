No suspect or victim name mentioned.

A woman in her late 40s has opened up about the sexual mismatch between her and her husband. The couple have been together for 20 years, but the woman’s sex drive has always been higher than her husband’s and now that their children are growing up, she is feeling even more sexually frustrated. She wants to try new things, feel desired and show her husband how much she loves him physically, but he seems content with a quickie in the missionary position on a Saturday night. The woman is scared to bring up the issue with her husband, fearing it could become a big problem.

